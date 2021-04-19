  • MORE MARKET STATS

Summer vacation in West Bengal schools to start from April 20 in view of rising COVID-19 cases: Minister

By: |
April 19, 2021 4:08 PM

The West Bengal government on Monday said summer vacation in schools will begin from as early as Tuesday in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

The decision comes amid reports of many teachers in schools testing positive in the past two months. Representative Image

The West Bengal government on Monday said summer vacation in schools will begin from as early as Tuesday in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The summer break usually starts from the first week of May. “Classes for 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th standard had resumed from mid-February (in state-aided and state-run schools).

“But, due to the present COVID-19 situation, we are forced to prepone the summer vacation. The education department will issue necessary notifications today,” Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said. Chatterjee said he would also urge private schools to follow suit.

Related News

The decision comes amid reports of many teachers in schools testing positive in the past two months. The headmaster of a state-run school in Jadavpur, however, told PTI that online classes will continue for students of Class 10 and 12 during the vacation “or the early phase of the vacation”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Summer vacation in West Bengal schools to start from April 20 in view of rising COVID-19 cases Minister
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Lab on Wheels to support poor kids
2The future of learning is blended
3Tech intervention will go significantly higher in the field of education