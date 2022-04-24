Summer internship 2022: Internshala launches ‘Internship with Dream Companies’

Internshala launches internships with big brands including CRY, Reliance, Decathlon, OYO, Bain and Company, Club Mahindra, and Kotak Mahindra Bank under its new initiative Internship with Dream Companies. Under the initiative, students from any educational backgrounds can apply to various internships of their choice based on their skill set and interest.

On completion of the internship, students will be provided with an assured stipend and experience certificate, said Internshala. Interested candidates may apply to the opportunities on or before 25th April 2022.

The highest stipend offered will be Rs 30,000 per month. Additionally, the interns stand a chance to earn a pre-placement offer based on their performance.

“In another bid to bring the best of summer internship opportunities for the students of India, Internshala has launched this initiative. Through this campaign, we aim to provide the students with opportunities of a lifetime to work with talented professionals in some of the most prestigious brands,” Sarvesh Agrawal, founder, CEO, Internshala, said.

With inputs from PTI

