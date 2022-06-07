Success rate in Assam’s 10 grade board exams dips to 56%

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (BESA) has announced the results of 10 grade board examinations on Tuesday, in which 56.49% of 4,05,582 candidates were declared successful, officials stated.

Total 2,29,131 candidates cleared the examination. Dhemaji recorded the highest pass percentage at 85.46, while Chirang recorded the lowest at 34.27%. The pass percentage among boys was 58.80, while it was 54.49% among girls.

In 2021, the pass percentage was 93.10. The examinations could not be held last year due to the pandemic, and evaluation was done on the basis of a special formula, taking into account past performances and internal assessment.

Raktotpal Saikia of St Mary’s High School, North Lakhimpur, topped the exams, securing 597 out of 600 marks.

In the Assam High Madrassa Examination, also conducted by the SEBA, the pass percentage was 54.73, with 5,721 students clearing it of a total 10,454 who had appeared for it.

Mufassir Al Hassa of Al-Kauser Model Academy, Sonitpur, secured the top spot by scoring 556 out of 600 marks.

With inputs from PTI.

