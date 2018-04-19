Studying in India made easier! Here’s how Centre’s initiative can help foreign students

Sushma Swaraj at the launch of Study in India portal. (Source: Twitter)

International students looking at India as a possible education destination and are unaware of the many facets that go into studying in India, the Human Resource Develoment ministry in India has just the right solution. In its bid to proivide foreign students a heads-up on the rules and regulations as well as the many options that India offers, the government today launched the ‘Study In India’ programme. A portal by the same name (www.studyinindia.gov.in) was jointly launched in the national capital by Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Minister of State for HRD Dr Satya Pal Singh.

Under the ‘Study In India’ initiative, a total of 15,000 seats in 160 institutes will be opened up for foreign students in the first round, allowing them the opportunity to pursue their education in prominent Indian educational institutions.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Sushma Swaraj said that India has always made seminal contributions to human thought, philosophy and development. She said that ‘Study in India’ is an innovative initiative to attract students from partner countries in South Asia, South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa to come and experience the very best of academic learning from the top institutions in India.

The minister added that this will be achieved through systematic brand-building, identifying quality institutions for receiving the students, creating suitable infrastructure and facilitation structures.

The Study in India website will be supported by an App and a Helpline number. The website will not only provide information on the latest offerings on Indian education but also facilitate admissions to the foreign students and help them make informed choices based on individual aptitudes and career goals.

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said that it will open gates of India’s prominent educational institutions for foreign students. He said that initially, the focus will be on the students of 30 Asian, African, Middle East and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.

Javadekar informed that India is home to more than 40,000 colleges and more than 800 universities out of which top most colleges have been granted graded autonomy. He said that this will help educational institutions to expand on their own.

The Study in India website will also be supported by an EdCIL (India) Limited, a Mini Ratna Category I CPSE is the implementing agency of the Ministry of HRD for the Study in India education campaign.

NIRF ranked and NAAC accredited institutions with a 3.26 score have been included in the programme. The Study in India programme is a joint initiative of Ministry of HRD, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Commerce and Industry.