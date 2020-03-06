Studying Excellence: India’s showing in the QS subject-wise rankings of university brings cheer

Only three—IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi, and Indian Institute of Sciences—figure in top-200 should inform policymakers of the need for reforms.

The latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) subject-wise world rankings of universities should certainly please India—eight Indian universities figure 26 times in the top-100 ranks across 11 subjects. This is an improvement over last year’s rankings, when Indian universities appeared 21 times in the top 100. There is still much ground to cover—India had only a single-digit showing in the top-50 universities club for different subjects, while China recorded 100 top-50 appearances, and 10 top-5.

While India’s showing is largely in engineering subjects, the fact is disciplines like chemical engineering, mining engineering and structural & civil engineering accounted for eight of the 18 engineering appearances in the top-100 by Indian university. These disciplines remain incredibly important even today with fair growth prospects, but the bulk of future growth lies in excellence in disciplines like computer science and information technology and electronics. Also, the pool of competition—going by how many universities QS assessed for a disciplines—is really shallow for some disciplines. For instance, there are just 50 universities assessed for mineral & mining engineering and two Indian institutes rank 41st and 46th.

While QS subject rankings are well-regarded across the world, the fact that none of the Indian institutes find mention in top-100 overall global university rankings, and only three—IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi, and Indian Institute of Sciences—figure in top-200 should inform policymakers of the need for reforms. Besides, the criteria for selecting subject rankings may also favour more Indian institutes. More weightage is assigned to academic survey and employer reputation, which are based on 95,000 and 45,000 respondents—given the IITs’ record on placements, their courses immediately get a bump up in rankings. Citations are also a criterion, and the rankings do consider H-Index and total citations as a parameter, but their weightage in some instances does not exceed 15%. India has achieved some notoriety in engineering, it also needs to focus on other domains, especially natural sciences and pure humanities.