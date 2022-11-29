Studying at University of Birmingham could increase employability prospects: VC Adam Tickell

Amid the gap between jobs and labour supply in the United Kingdom (UK), studying at the University of Birmingham is believed to increase the employability prospects of students. Business Education, Engineering, Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are among the most preferred subjects of the university. “We are the number one university in the UK targeted by the top 100 employers in the market. Our employability agenda and statement is very strong,” Adam Tickell, vice-chancellor (VC), University of Birmingham, said in an exclusive interaction with FE Education Online.

Professor Tickell said now is the ‘good time’ for aspirants who want to study in the UK to apply, as the recession would impact the value of the Pound negatively. “When the value of Pound Sterling falls, buying it becomes cheaper and hence for students coming from abroad to the UK, the downtrend is beneficial,” he explained while adding that he doesn’t welcome recession.

The average yearly expense to study at the University of Birmingham ranges between £25,000 to 27,000 minus living expenses. “It depends on the course, its duration, value of pound, among other factors,” Tickell said. Students usually go for part time opportunities to cover their study expenses. However, the rigor of courses at the university could be challenging.

The University has also opened a state-of-art campus in Dubai which consists of 25% Indians. “We have the same standards of entry to the Dubai campus. Therefore, a degree from there is exactly the same as the degree from Birmingham,” Tickell said. The university provides several relaxations and scholarship opportunities to attract Indian students.

Furthermore, the University of Birmingham has inked partnership with various Indian institutes such as Indian Institute Technology (IIT) Madras, Bennett University, Amity University, among others during its recent visit. Tickell said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has removed the barriers in higher education in terms of going global.

Also Read: IIT Madras students launch electric formula racing car

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn