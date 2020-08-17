Studying at home during Covid-19? Now get stationery items delivered at the doorstep

The company is also planning to start the personalised and customised stationery.

Amid ongoing pandemic COVID19, an eCommerce start-up Inchpaper in stationery items space has launched its operation of delivering stationery items at the doorsteps in over 50 cities and towns across India. The company aims to provide a full range of stationery items starting from eraser to various teaching-learning material for school, colleges, students, and parents, along with catering to the needs of working professionals and offices, at large.

Currently, the firm is delivering the products in over 50 Tier I & II cities and towns like Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Bangalore, Pune, Amritsar, Hyderabad, Indore, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Dehradun, Surat, Patna, Ranchi, Trichy,Udaipur, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar and Chandigarh etc. It aims to add new products and services on a regular basis.

Inchpaper claims to house everything from basic stationery to the top of line products and says that it has complete range /solutions starting from pencils, erasers to school teaching & learning aids for school & college going students and parents, along with catering to the needs of working professionals and offices/corporates, at large.

As per Indian eCommerce Industry Report June 2020 by India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is the fastest-growing e-commerce market and expected to grow at approximately 1200% by 2026. By 2021, the Indian e-commerce industry will be worth 84 billion dollars as 100% FDI is allowed in B2B eCommerce & 100% FDI under the automatic route is permitted in the marketplace model of eCommerce. In 2019, only books constituted 3% of the total eCommerce retailing in India. The approximate size of books and stationery market of India (only students’ category from private schools and colleges) is worth approximately 7.36 billion dollars.

Pulak Agarwal- Co-Founder & CEO at Inchpaper, said,“We are excited to introduce Inchpaper to Indian education & corporate system in India. We are confident that with the support from vendors, partners, and consumers, we will be able to reach our product range and supply chain in big numbers to Tier III & Tier IV towns of India. Inchpaper will help and give multiple options to parents, schools & corporate offices at reasonable prices.”

Sonia Mehra Agarwal, Co-Founder & President at Inchpaper added “Current situation is chaotic; everyone is hesitant to step out of their houses. With the introduction of Inchpaper, we aim to deliver the products at their doorstep today reducing the stress of personally visiting markets to do the same.”

The company is also planning to start the personalised and customised stationery. The company claims that it attends specific needs of customers by procuring items which may not be available on the website like a schoolbook set or birthday party favours or hampers directly through emails or phone calls.