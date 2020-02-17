Study tours leave lasting impression, says EduVoyage’s Shaik Shibli

Educational travel can help students pursue specialised interests.

Recently, EduVoyage, the educational travel arm of ITL World (a travel management company), showcased its collaboration with Expo 2020 Dubai at the 32nd Principals’ Conference held under the aegis of the Gulf Council of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in Jaipur. “Over 130 principals from CBSE schools in the GCC region attended the meet,” says Shaik Shibli, head of Marketing, Edu Voyage. In an interaction with FE, he adds that attending mega-events such as Expo 2020 Dubai can leave a lasting impression on students. Excerpts:

What makes educational travel unique?

Educational travel can help students pursue specialised interests, while giving them a unique perspective of the world. And travels to mega-events such as the Expo 2020 Dubai only enhance the experience. There will be a global student and youth audience at the Expo, and events like hands-on workshops, multi-lingual guides, TED Talk-style discussions, curated educational tours, and so on. The Expo, to be held from October 2020 to April 2021, is being termed as the world’s greatest show.

How many students from India are you planning to target for the Expo?

We expect about 10,000 Indian students to attend this mega event.

How long would a student trip be?

We have got customised trips—from three days to five, and the average land cost for, say, a three-day package is about $350.

How can students benefit from this visit?

Students will have a chance to take part in multiple discussions, and share ideas with students from over 190 countries.