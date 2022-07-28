Study in India: Here’s how Modi govt plans to attract foreign students

Study in India: Minister of State for Education, Dr Subhas Sarkar told Rajya Sabha in a written response on Wednesday that the Ministry of Education (MOE) is aiming to attract foreign students to study in India.

According to the statement, the government launched a study in India Programme on 18 April 2018 which aims to attract foreign students to Indian higher educational institutions (HEIs) through systematic brand building, marketing, social media and digital marketing campaigns. The programme involves a partnership with 160 plus select Indian institutes/universities (based on NIRF Ranking and NAAC grading).

For the admission of Foreign students in India, the Ministry of Education has made a centralized admission web portal (https://studyinindia.gov.in) with an aim to encourage the international student community to study in India’s top institutes.

He further stated that the students would have to appear for an examination named PRAGATII (Performance Rating of Applicants through Global Aptitude Test for Indian Institutions) to get a scholarship to study in India. Students from all over the world are eligible to apply under this flagship programme. But our focus is on 48 target countries across South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa. We managed to reach international students through Indian missions abroad and with extensive brand building exercises through Newspapers, Radio, Facebook, Instagram, Google Display & Search Network, Twitter, Emailers, WhatsApp, telegram etc.

About Study in India

It is a collaborative project under the Ministry of Education by the Government of India. Its aim is to provide education to the foreign students in India’s top institute with unique quality education and enterprising culture. Study in India has partnered with NAAC and NIRF-certified institutions ensuring the quality of education.

It has more than 42,000 colleges and 1000+ universities. It gives opportunities to students to explore, connect and apply to various top-ranked universities in the country. Some Universities also offer niche courses in Yoga and Buddhist studies.

Benefits to opt Study in India

Students will get renowned degrees and will be employable globally. Students will get expertise in popular courses as well as niche programs from Virtual, Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive computers to Traditional subjects such as Yoga and Buddhist Studies. Higher Institutions in India offer degrees that are competitive in the world market in terms of quality but are delivered at an affordable cost hence guaranteeing value for money.