Study Group partners with Florida Atlantic University to directly recruit Indian graduates to College of Business

Study Group and Florida Atlantic University (FAU) have joined forces to provide a direct path for students to gain admission into several of FAU’s College of Business degree programs, including the Master of Business Administration, as well as three Master of Science (MS) degrees in Business Analytics, International Business, and Supply Chain Management, according to an official release.

FAU is committed to delivering business education through nationally recognised degree programmes, while also facilitating collaboration and learning among students from a variety of backgrounds, the release mentioned. “We look forward to welcoming our first cohort of international business students from Study Group and anticipate the unique perspectives and contributions they will bring to our community,” Daniel Gropper, Ph.D., dean FAU’s College of Business, said.

Furthermore, graduates of these programmes have gone on to work at companies such as Microsoft, Citrix, and Office Depot. In addition, FAU invests in the professional development of its students through the Executive Forum Speaker Series. This program brings in successful entrepreneurs and executives from throughout southern Florida to conduct presentations and seminars, providing students with valuable insights and networking opportunities, the release said.

“Graduate students who aspire to study at FAU’s reputable College of Business can directly gain admission to a number of attractive Master’s degrees that have been deliberately structured to provide students with a first-hand glimpse into the inner workings of the ever-evolving business world,” Karan Lalit, regional director, Study Group, said.