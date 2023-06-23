Study Group partners in top positions in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023

Study Group, an international education provider, has announced that four of its university partners — Durham University, Liverpool John Moores University, the University of Sheffield, and the University of Sussex — have subjects in the top 10 of the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023. Overall, 15 of Study Group’s UK and Ireland university partners are featured in the top 100, an official release said. The rankings list encompasses nearly 1,600 institutions and their corresponding subject courses.

“Many of our partners are recognised in these rankings, including the coveted top 100 spots. With a focus on employer and academic reputation, the QS World University Rankings by Subject are a valuable resource for our prospective students and one of many ways we ensure we’re connecting them to courses commensurate with their education and employment goals,” Mark Cunnington, managing director, University Partnerships, UK and Ireland, Study Group, said.

The University of Sussex has been in partnership with Study Group for almost 17 years and has achieved first place for Development Studies for the seventh consecutive year. In addition, five other subjects including sociology and psychology have been ranked in the top 100, and five more subjects are in the top 150.

The University of Sheffield sits in top position for Library and Information Management, and has 40 subjects ranked within the world’s top 200, out of which four are in the top 50. Across Study Group’s Russell Group partners, which are Cardiff University, the University of Leeds, the University of Sheffield, and Durham University, 75 subjects have been ranked within the global top 100.

It is also worth mentioning that the University of Aberdeen offers six subjects that are ranked in the top 100 globally. Meanwhile, four engineering-related subjects that are taught at the University of Strathclyde feature in the top 150. Additionally, University College Dublin, with whom Study Group has had a partnership for over a decade, has an impressive 12 subjects ranked among the world’s best 100.

In addition to the aforementioned universities, several other Study Group partners have been included in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023. They are: Kingston University, Leeds Beckett University, Royal Holloway, University of London, University of Huddersfield, and University of Surrey. Furthermore, two of Study Group’s North American partners, DePaul University and Florida Atlantic University, feature in the rankings.