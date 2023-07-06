Study Group facilitates mentorship sessions between Indian students and American universities.

Study Group, an international education provider, has invited faculty members from Florida Atlantic University, Long Island University and the University of Hartford. They have been invited to Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad to conduct personalised mentoring sessions with prospective students and education consultants, according to an official release.

These sessions will be conducted both virtually and in-person. The purpose of these events is to address the increasing interest of students in India and throughout South Asia in pursuing international education. By bringing together students, American institutions and education consultants, these events aim to provide answers to inquiries about application processes, the experience of living and studying abroad, and the diverse range of available courses, the release mentioned.

“Our recently organised mentoring events aim to assist Indian students in exploring the diverse array of opportunities provided by our esteemed university partners, ultimately leading them to the ideal course that aligns with their academic and career aspirations. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Florida Atlantic University, Long Island University, and the University of Hartford for their invaluable participation and wholehearted engagement in this endeavour,” Karan Lalit, regional director, Study Group, said.