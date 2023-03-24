Study Group collaborates with Florida Atlantic University, DePaul University to support student education.

Study Group, an international education provider, collaborated with two of its university partners, Florida Atlantic University and DePaul University, to conduct a series of events. The collaboration is aimed to assist Indian students in securing admission to international universities for advanced technology programmes like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer sciences, according to an official release. The learning sessions, held across several cities including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Anand, drew the participation of nearly 500 students, it added.

Florida Atlantic University and DePaul University both provide a diverse selection of specialised courses in fields such as computer engineering, computer science, artificial intelligence, data science, and biomedical engineering, catering to both bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Moreover, these institutions offer various Ph.D. programs that present numerous research prospects, as per the release.

“The number of Indian students seeking an international education with our support has doubled since 2020. We expect the popularity of universities in the UK and USA to continue growing in the coming years, thanks to their world-renowned reputations for academic quality and employability,” Karan Lalit, regional director, India, Study Group, said. “We’re particularly interested in STEM studies, especially with the establishment of three AI centers of excellence in Indian institutions. This will aim to help Indian students keep up with the constantly evolving global technology landscape,” he added.

Machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) are being increasingly used in fields like medical and industrial robotics, education, and government. Students interested in computer engineering, computer science, AI, or data science have many career options. These sessions will help students adjust to studying and living in American universities, Harshal A Sanghvi, research associate, Florida Atlantic University, Medical Physical Assistant, South Florida Proton Therapy Institute, claimed.