Study at home: Don’t let Coronavirus pandemic interfere with your kid’s education

By Riya Sethi

The current lockdown in India due to the COVID-19 crisis has resulted in many schools transitioning to online teaching. With digital education being seen as the primary mode of education for thousands of students in the foreseeable future, numerous ed-tech startups have introduced innovative methods of teaching—from video classes to games, helping students with unique ways of learning. Ed-tech platforms such as Toppr, GradeUp and Notebook have already started online classes and are now introducing innovative methods of learning.

“We have built Toppr on about 3 million content pieces and have also added AI and ML on top of this to make the app adaptive for every student,” says Zishaan Hayath, CEO and co-founder, Toppr. “The reason that makes ed-tech platforms popular is on account of the creative ideas that help the students as well as parents understand the concepts in an easy way and keep the engagement levels high,” he adds.

Having over 11 million students registered on its platform, Toppr has presence in over 25 cities and is now encouraging people to ‘learn from home.’ The ed-tech firm has made its live classes free for all students in standards 5-12, even its video classes are available as a free learning resource.

Notebook, an after-school digital learning portal, has reached out to more than 1,000 schools in the time of this pandemic and already has over 1 lakh registered users. Achin Bhattacharyya, founder and CEO, Notebook, explains: “Our content philosophy is built around augmented storytelling approach with crisp razor-sharp audio-visual, wherein we also encourage parents to be an active participant in the learning process by giving the child company in some virtual sessions.”

Another player is Gradeup; it has launched a campaign #PadhaiNahiRukegi, focused on catering to the education needs of students in standard 8-12, especially those preparing for JEE and NEET exams.

“We provide live classes on our platform on a daily basis. During the class, the teacher is available live in front of the students. Students are notified about the complete time table along with the course topic beforehand,” says Shobhit Bhatnagar, CEO and co-founder, Gradeup, adding, “the government should look to collaborate with edtech companies and utilise their platforms to make education accessible, affordable and safe, especially in such times.”

Gradeup has also initiated the #StaySafe campaign wherein, all the classes begin and end with the teachers informing students on how to stay safe during the pandemic.