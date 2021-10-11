Study abroad: IDP Education launches a new app

Piyush Kumar, regional director (South Asia), IDP Education, added that the app centres around bringing IDP’s trusted advice and support to students, right from the convenience of their phone.

IDP Education, the international education services provider, has started IDP Live—a fast-track service that aims to help students in India receive in-principle offers for their course right from their smartphone or in an IDP office, alongside one of IDP’s expert counsellors.

How does it work?

Students are invited to share their study goals and current qualifications. Upon completing their academic profile, they are matched to courses they are eligible to apply for. If they want to proceed, students can receive an in-principle offer from their chosen institution within 30 minutes of submission, IDP Education said in a statement. “This real-time response means that students can choose to only apply to courses where they know they meet the entry criteria, greatly reducing the number of applications they submit, whilst institutions receive higher-quality applications, more quickly.”

Piyush Kumar, regional director (South Asia), IDP Education, added that the app centres around bringing IDP’s trusted advice and support to students, right from the convenience of their phone.

“The last 18 months have reminded us that technology is great, but its real purpose is to empower us, and to connect us with others. IDP Live streamlines the paperwork and administrative process. Also, rather than having to apply to multiple institutions, IDP Live matches students earlier in their decision-making journey and allows them to get a near-instant indication on whether they will receive an offer to study,” Kumar said.

Andrew Barkla, IDP Education CEO, said the service represents an entirely new way for students to find the best-fit courses.

The various features of IDP Live include:

—Fast-track service: A course search and matching service for students and institutions, leading to students receiving an offer faster;

—Personalised search and course recommendation engine;

—Course favourite shortlist directly connected to and actionable by IDP counsellors;

—Student 360: Connecting counsellors to the most relevant updates about their students;

—Access to IDP’s global team of education experts;

—Course application tracking with real-time updates and personalised notifications.

Students in regions where IDP has counselling offices can download the IDP Live app free from their smartphone’s app store.