Students performed better than expectation in Business Blasters programme, says Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Thursday has said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s Business Blasters programme has been successful in developing an entrepreneurial mindset and instilling aspirations among the students.

According to the statement, the Business Blasters programme is an extended practical component of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum which aims to provide class 11 and 12 students with Rs 2,000 each in seed money for developing business ideas.

According to Sisodia, the government has provided direct admission to finalists of ‘Business Blasters’ teams from Delhi government schools in top state-run universities.

“The focus should be on developing an entrepreneurial mindset among the students. The Delhi government has tried to do this through the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum. We have started working on (changing) the mindset of students via this curriculum. Under this, we introduced students to people who have achieved something as entrepreneurs,” Sisodia said.

He further added that as part of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum, the government has introduced a programme called Business Blasters, under which the government gives Rs 2,000 to every student as seed money and asks them to make small groups and invest the amount somewhere and in the business of their choice.

According to him, even though nobody thought the programme would be this successful, the students have performed much better than the government’s expectations. “Students have invested in thousands and have earned lakhs in just a few months. Now, every student is thinking about what innovative idea they can take forward. Every student is taking action and thinking. And this is a big achievement,” he said.

“To change this long-standing scenario, governments and educational institutions should ensure that we give dreams for the nation to our youth along with education so that they can become a part of the nation’s growth,” he added.

With inputs from PTI.

