Students from Jaipur, Nagpur win Imagine Cup

Microsoft has announced the India winners of the 2022 edition of Imagine Cup. The India winners, BlisCare from IIHMR University, Jaipur, and Synthesize. AI from GH Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur, will proceed directly to the world finals of Imagine Cup.

Imagine Cup is Microsoft’s global student technology competition designed to empower students to apply AI, ML and data analytics to solve some of the social and sustainability problems. The India edition saw over 100 team entries from students. The winners focused on using AI models to make synthetic data generation accessible to medical researchers (Synthesize.AI) and creating affordable digital classroom solutions for blind students and those with low vision (BlisCare). World champions will win $100,000, a Microsoft Azure grant and a mentorship opportunity with Satya Nadella.