Students For Liberty South Asia announces opening of Local Coordinator Programme applications

Students For Liberty (SFL) South Asia has announced the launch of applications for their Local Coordinator Programme. As a pro-liberty student organization globally, SFL aims to educate, develop, and empower the next generation of liberty leaders. The programme offers volunteering opportunity for undergraduate and graduate students to actively promote the principles of liberty within their college campuses and communities.

According to an official release, Selected Local Coordinators will have the opportunity to participate in an online summer training at the SFL Academy, where they will gain fundamental knowledge of economic, political, and libertarian principles, as well as a deeper understanding of the organization’s operations. Exceptional leaders will also be invited to an engaging and immersive SFL Leadership Retreat, providing further personal and professional growth opportunities.

The Local Coordinator Programme includes following benefits:

International Network Expansion: Connect with like-minded individuals globally, fostering valuable relationships and expanding your network.

Professional Skill Development: Enhance your professional skill set through tailored training and development opportunities.

Embrace Classical Liberal Values: Learn and share the principles of classical liberalism, fostering a deep understanding of philosophies and economic principles for prosperity.

Lasting Friendships: Forge lifelong friendships and connections with fellow liberty advocates.

Access to Prominent Institutions: Engage with prestigious liberal think tanks and NGOs worldwide, opening doors to further opportunities.

Leadership Development: Explore a multitude of leadership development opportunities, including training, fellowships, and the chance to enhance your resume.

Also Read: UChicago Delhi Center’s new director Supratik Guha on his plans to open new avenues in science and engineering

Interested students are encouraged to apply for free by May 31, 2023, to become part of the pro-liberty student network. To learn more about the Local Coordinator Programme and submit an application, visit https://join.studentsforliberty.org/ and select the South Asia region.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn