Students disappointed as Bombay HC quashes FYJC CET, parents say ‘we are thankful’

While parents are thankful for the decision, students are disappointed as they had been preparing for the CET sincerely for a long time (Representative image/ IE)

The Bombay High Court cancelled the Maharashtra government’s Common Entrance Test (CET) for Class 11 admissions on Tuesday on the back of COVID-19 pandemic, calling it a case of “gross injustice”. It also noted that this would be a “threat to the lives of students”. Parents and students seem to have mixed reactions to the decision and are now questioning the court about the admission process.

The state government had issued a government notice in May that an optional CET would be held on August 21 for all Class 10 students aspiring for first year junior college (FYJC) admissions across the state. Some students and parents, however, objected to CET which was to be held in offline mode with students expected to be present physically at centres for the exam based on SSC syllabus. While it wasn’t compulsory for the students to be present physically, the state education department further specified that students appearing physically for CET would get first preference in admissions. A student from ICSE board moved to HC pleading following the decision calling CET ‘unfair, to non-state board students.

Responding to the plea, the division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and R I Chagla said that the state government cannot issue such a notification and this court can intervene in an extreme matter of gross injustice, during the hearing. The High Court has directed the state government to start FYJC admission based on marks scored in Class 10 marks and complete it within six weeks. Students and parents, however, have mixed reactions to the decision.

My daughter has enrolled herself for CET but we feel it’s very unfair since the syllabus is different, said Sumati Roy, a resident of NIBM Road as reported in IE. She further concluded that she is thankful for this decision besides urging the education department to conduct admissions and allow the students to move on.

While parents are thankful for the decision, students are disappointed as they had been preparing for the CET sincerely for a long time. Many students took to social media and expressed their disappointment. Snehal Kulkarni, a Class 10 CBSE student said that we hope the government has a back up plan in case CET is cancelled.