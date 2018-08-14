Students clearing class 10, 12 re-exams can apply for professional courses by August 31

Representative Image: IE

Students in Maharashtra who have cleared their 10th and 12th standard re-exams can seek admissions to professional courses by August 31, Education Minister Vinod Tawde today said. Addressing a press conference here, he said the state government had urged the Supreme Court to allow such students to take admissions by August 31 and the SC had acceded to its request.

He said the re-exams are conducted in July but results are declared by August-end. As per orders of the apex court, admissions to professional courses need to be completed by August 15. Due to this, students who appeared for re-exams would not have been able to seek admissions in such courses.

The state government had sought permission from the apex court to allow students whose results would be declared towards the end of August to take admissions in professional courses by August 31.

Tawde said the SC has accepted the state’s request. He said this year 18,278 students from the science stream re-appeared for examination held in July and those clearing it would be able to get admissions to professional courses.