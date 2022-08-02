Students body demands withdrawal of English as medium of instructions in Assam schools

Literary and students’ organisations of Assam have demanded that the state government should immediately withdraw the introduction of English as the medium of instruction in vernacular medium schools for Science and Mathematics from class 3 onwards.

The groups further opposed other moves by the state government in the education sector including the introduction of dual medium of instruction in government schools, stopping of provincialisation of educational institutions and shifting schools under the state board to the Central Board of Secondary Education.

According to an official statement, leadership of Assam Sahitya Sabha (ASS), Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) has stated that a joint memorandum will be submitted to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shortly with the demand for revoking the decisions.

“We are strongly opposed to the decisions taken by the government. We demand that they re-think these and withdraw them immediately. We will be submitting a joint memorandum with our demand for revoking these decisions, which we feel will ring the death knell for mother tongue-language schools and ultimately for Assamese, Bodo and other languages of the state,” Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya, chief advisor, AASU, said.

The state Cabinet on July 28 decided that from the academic year 2023, Mathematics and Science will be taught in English from class three in all government and provincialised Assamese and other vernacular medium schools.

The Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti had also expressed their opposition to these recent decisions by the government.

According to an official statement, it also approved the introduction of a dual medium of instruction from class 6-12 in Assamese and vernacular medium schools under the state government. It was also decided that Geography and History will replace Social Studies as compulsory subjects in the school curriculum.

The government had earlier said that provincialisation of schools and colleges will also be stopped, while select high schools currently under the state board will be transferred to CBSE.

With inputs from PTI.

