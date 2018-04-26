Students alert! UGC releases list of 24 fake universities; check state-wise names

The University Grants Commission or UGC has released a list of 24 fake Universities, warning the students to protect themselves from getting fleeced.

The University Grants Commission or UGC has released a list of 24 fake Universities, warning the students to protect themselves from getting fleeced. UGC said that these 24 self-styled institutions are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act and have been declared as fake. This means that none of these universities is entitled to confer any degrees.The list which is now also available on the UGC website www.ugc.ac.in, includes seven institutions from the national capital Delhi. Apart from Delhi, the list has universities from Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Pondicherry.

Here is the state-wise list of fake Universities:

Bihar

1. Maithili University / Vishwavidyalaya, Darbhanga, Bihar.

Delhi

2. Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi.

3. United Nations University, Delhi.

4. Vocational University, Delhi.

5. ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi – 110 008.

6. Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi.

7. Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot, Delhi-110033.

8. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085

Karnataka

9. Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum, Karnataka.

Kerala

10. St. John’s University, Kishanattam, Kerala.

Maharashtra

11. Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, Maharashtra.

West Bengal

12. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata.

13. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research,8-A, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech inn, 2nd Floor, Thakurpurkur, Kolkatta – 700063

Uttar Pradesh

14. Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi (UP) Jagatpuri, Delhi.

15. Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalaya, (Women’s University) Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

16. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

17. National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

18. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

19. Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Kosi Kalan, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

20. Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

21. Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Institutional Area, Khoda, Makanpur, Noida Phase-II, Uttar Pradesh.

Odisha

22. Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Anupoorna Bhawan, Plot No. 242, Pani Tanki Road, Shaktinagar, Rourkela-769014.

23. North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology, Odisha.

Puducherry

24. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry-605009

* Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow, UP – the matter is subjudice before the District Judge – Lucknow

About UGC:

The University Grants Commission Act, 1956 under Section 22(1) provides that only a University established by a Central, State/ Provincial Act or an institution deemed to be university under section 3 or an institution especially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer UGC specified degrees under section 22(3) of the Act. Sub.:- Public Notice on Fake Universities Further, section 23 of the UGC Act prohibits the use of word “University” by any institutions other than a university established as stated above.