Students alert! Railway University admission 2018: Know about courses, deadline for India’s first Railway varsity

Railway University admission 2018: The admission process for India’s first Railway University, Vadodara has begun. Interested candidates, who have passed Class 12 exams, can apply till June 30. The university has set up the cut off percentage at 55. More than 3500 students have applied for 80 seats offered for BBA and BSc courses till now, reports Indianexpress.com. Classes at the university, a brainchild of PM Narendra Modi, will start from August.

Railways is all set to start a not-for-profit company under Section 8 of the Companies Act, that will be given the task of managing the university. This university will offer programmes in transport-related streams. All 300 training institutes in the Railways Ministry will be linked with the university. PM Narendra Modi in 2014 had announced the Railway university for research and modernisation of India’s railway system.

The varsity has been internally named as National Rail Transport University. It will start classes from National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR) in Gujarat’s Vadodara, according to IE. Founder-dean of Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, and also co-founder of Ashoka University, Pramath Sinha, has been given the task of advising the government on how to set up the university, and what should be done to make it a future-ready centre for excellence in transport-infrastructure engineering

Students can apply for the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the institution. Private players may also be included to partner with the university.