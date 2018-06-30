Students alert! 3,200 private schools to be shut in Haryana amid stand-off with education department

The 3200 private schools have not been granted recognition because they have failed to abide by the land and building related norms. (Representative Image: IE)

Around 3,200 private schools who have been awaiting permanent recognition from the state’s education department are on brink of getting closed in Haryana. These schools have been functional for a long time on temporary recognition issued by the education department every year but it hasn’t been renewed this year after the expiry of the last one on March 31.

Getting recognition is mandatory for the private schools for getting affiliation. Schools can file for the affiliation till July 6 as directed by the board, however, they can avail an extension of 10 days by paying a late fee of Rs 5000. All options are closed after that.

In 2017, the education department had announced that it doesn’t find yearly temporary recognition favourable. Therefore, committees were formed under the District Education Officer(DEO) and District Elementary Education Officers (DEFO). Also, district deputy commissioners were debarred from providing recognition. Though the committees have not been able to come up with a solution of pending recognition of these private schools.

The private school owners are anxious and urging the central government to grant them temporary recognition as soon as possible and work on their regularisation. They also were accusing BJP who had promised to grant these private schools recognition after coming into power. They have planned to meet Education Minister Rambilas Sharma and other senior officers to talk about the issue.

These 3200 private schools have not been granted recognition because they have failed to abide by the land and building related norms, according to a report by CNN-News 18. These norms specify that private schools up to class 10 should have a land of 2,000 square meters (sqm) in case of a single floor and 1,500 sq m for a two-storeyed building. Likewise, the land requirement for senior secondary schools is 3,000 sq mts for single-story building and 2,250 sqm for double-storeyed structure whereas for schools with Science stream, the requirement is up to 4,000 sqm and 3000 sqm for single and double story, respectively.