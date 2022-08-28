Students achieve not only degree but learning experiences in campus, says Subhas Sarkar

The Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar said that students achieve not only degree, but learning experiences in the campus that they can cherish lifelong. Sarkar made the remark while addressing the graduating students at the 5th convocation ceremony held at Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Sri City, Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday. He was invited as the chief guest on the occasion.

According to the official statement, quoting from Sri Adisankaracharya’s Bhaja Govindam, the minister advised the students to ‘be enlightened with the power of knowledge’. He stated that the golden era of startups has began in the country, as asserted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and urged the graduates to showcase their talent and give a dimension to the flight of their imagination, to be an entrepreneur and to work for self and for the nation.

Further the Minister said that the students have an opportunity to undertake a credit-earning project for building a socially relevant technology-oriented problem adopted under ‘Unnat Bharat Abhiyan’. He concluded his is speech, by quoting the Telugu poet Karuna Jandhyala Papayya Sastry, and requested the students to practice compassion and contribute to the development of the nation.

Furthermore, the statement mentioned that in the convocation, degrees were given away to 218 students which included 208 students from Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech), 5 students each from Master of Science (MS) and Philosophiae Doctor (PhD).

The statement added that M. Balasubramaniam, chairman, board of governors, IIIT-Sri City, C. Srinivasa Raju, chairman, Sri City, member, board of governor, Bhuvan Anadakrishnan, director, Caterpillar Technology Centre and G. Kannabiran, director of the Institute were present on the event. The statement said that senate members, distinguished academicians, industrialists, students and parents from India and abroad also attended the convocation ceremony.

IIIT Sri City has the distinction of being the first IIIT in PPP mode to introduce MS and PhD programmes. It was

established in 2013. According to the statement, in a short span of nine years, the Institute has grown to prominence at national and international levels through the scholastic achievements of students and faculties.

