Strive to create ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, PM Modi tells students of Tezpur University

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that students of India must strive to create a self-reliant India or ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’ While speaking to students at the 18th convocation of Tezpur University in Assam, he said that the government is working hard on connectivity, education, and health in the North East region and there are many new possibilities for young minds. “Take full advantage of these facilities,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Citing the Indian cricket team’s recent victory against Australia, the prime minister said that students should ‘take inspiration from them.’ Modi said that despite being inexperienced and injured, Team India managed to beat one of the strongest teams in the world because they had strong determination. “We all should learn to take risks and overcome the fear of failure. With a positive mindset, we can have a positive result and this is the essence of self-reliant India,” he said during the convocation.

During the convocation, around 1,218 students received their diplomas and degrees. PM Modi said that by the time India will celebrate 100th Independence Day, the nation would be appreciating the efforts of young minds who would be graduating now.

Our nation is entering the 75th year of independence. Innumerable people of Assam had contributed towards freedom. Several people had sacrificed their lives, their youth. Now you have to live for New India, Aatmanirbhar India: PM Modi, at Convocation of Tezpur University, Assam pic.twitter.com/ghaBalzaTU — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2021



Talking about the New Education Policy, he said that in future students will be studying virtually and therefore anybody from any part of the world would be able to study anywhere at any time. This is why we are having a regulatory framework to address these things. The New Education Policy is trying to achieve the goal. The NEP 2020 focuses on these things and it has the power to improve the admission and evaluation process.

Referring to the incubation centre of Tezpur University, the prime minister said that students have great opportunities ahead.