StoryWeaver launches STEM Literacy Programme for children

StoryWeaver, an initiative of Pratham Books, a not-for-profit publisher, has launched the Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) Literacy Programme to enable children to discover STEM concepts through the magic of stories, an official statement said.

The programme aims to enhance discovery and engagement across a broad range of STEM topics through storybooks for standard 1-5, with national curriculum-aligned topics, structured lesson plans, engaging activities and teacher training resources. In addition to English, the programme will soon be available in Hindi, Marathi, Urdu and Odia, it said.

“The STEM Literacy Programme uses storybooks as a learning tool to bring alive Science, EVS, and Maths concepts in engaging ways, and planting these concepts in a relatable world that children can understand, imagine, and enjoy,” Purvi Shah, senior director, StoryWeaver and Strategy, Pratham Books, said.

StoryWeaver was launched in 2015 with 800 books in 24 languages. Currently, the platform claims to offer over 48,000 books in 329 languages.

