Stipend payouts saw positive growth in 2020

E-commerce and education were top-paying sectors for apprentices across qualifications

Despite the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the average stipend payouts for apprentices had witnessed a growth in 2020, and this positivity is expected to continue in 2021, according to the report ‘Stipend Primer: Post-Pandemic Special’ released by the National Employability through Apprenticeship Programme (NETAP) from TeamLease Skills University. “The average stipend payout is expected to witness more than 3% point rise in 2021,” it noted.

As per the analysis, in the manufacturing sector, apprentices in the electrical & electronics and healthcare & pharmaceuticals segments saw a 17% point and 11% point growth in stipends that were rolled out, respectively. In the services sector, while apprentices in e-commerce saw a 39% point growth, education witnessed a 34% point rise. In fact, education and e-commerce today hold first and second ranks, respectively, with regard to stipend payouts.

Sumit Kumar, vice-president, NETAP, TeamLease Skills University, said, “The disruption over the last year has reiterated the need for building a robust pool of employable and skilled talent, who are better prepared for the future of work. Companies have realised the need to invest in apprentices to build a steady talent pool, and are keen to hire more apprentices.”

The report noted that Pune and Delhi are the cities where apprentices are being paid significantly higher stipends, and at an average of Rs 12,350, Bengaluru pays the highest stipend.

The ‘Stipend Primer: Post-Pandemic Special’ is a detailed analysis on stipend payout trends for apprentices from 2018 to October 2020 across business sizes and industries. The report considered inferences from 296 employer respondents across India.