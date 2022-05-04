Stephen’s UG admissions row: DU Vice Chancellor to resolve issue from varsity’s side this week

St Stephen’s College and the Delhi University are at loggerheads over undergraduate admissions at the college. While DU had mandated that all undergraduate admissions, would be done solely based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score, St Stephen’s said it would be giving 85% weightage to CUET score and 15% weightage to interviews.

Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor at the Delhi University has informed the Indian Express that a final decision on the matter will be most likely taken this week. The college is also awaiting a legal opinion that they have sought regarding the same.

Before CUET was implemented, St. Stephens used to release cut-offs separate from the overall DU cut-off, and merit lists were based on: 85 percent weightage to class 12 marks and 15 percent weightage each for written tests and interviews. However, in light of the Covid pandemic, the college did away with written tests, and interviews moved online.

While DU asked Stephens to conduct in-house interviews for the 50% seats reserved for Christian candidates, but not on all seats, the college stayed put that there will be no ‘discrimination’ between minority and non-minority applicants seeking admission at the college.

Meanwhile, DU’s Admission Committee had met last week and sought legal opinion over the. stalemate in admissions. Dean Admissions Haneet Gandhi said they were yet to hear from the team and will look into the issue this week. Vice-Chancellor Singh, however, wanted an early resolution to the issue.

Stephen’s Principal John Varghese had has notified applicants on April 20 that interviews will be conducted for “all applicants” shortlisted by the college from the CUET list. He asserted that the admission process has been “guaranteed through a landmark judgment delivered by the highest court of the land.”

The CUET registration 2022 for admission to UG programs offered at Delhi University and its affiliated colleges started on April 6. The last date to fill out the CUET 2022 application form is May 6. The exact dates of the CUET exam 2022 will be announced soon by NTA.