STEMROBO to set up showcase schools in line with NEP 2020

Ed-tech start-up, STEMROBO Technologies, has announced to set up ‘Showcase Schools’, an end-to-end ecosystem with the aim to ensure the holistic development of students. The announcement comes amid National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 mandate for K12 students to get indulged in experiential learning such as robotics, STEM education, artificial intelligence (AI), 3D printing, design thinking, entrepreneurship, and coding in schools.

According to the official statement, the objective behind setting up the Showcase Schools is to equip the schools with the setup required to nurture students. The idea is to inculcate a culture of curiosity and problem solving, which will enable students to contribute towards Unsustainable Development Goals(UNSDGs), the statement added.

Under this initiative, STEMROBO aims to establish tinkering and innovation labs and provide proper training for teachers in STEM, robotics, coding and AI. The schools will offer tech-based curriculums and DIY kits to the students for hands-on experience, among others, the statement said. Further, the statement said that STEMROBO aims to collaborate with more than 10,000 private and government schools in PAN India by FY24.

As per the statement, in the Showcase Schools students would be trained in advanced technological tools. This ecosystem will allow a holistic development of students right from kindergarten. It will focus on students interested in science or computers as well as those who are involved in co-curricular activities like dancing, cooking, singing, among others.

“The criterion that we aim to fulfil through showcase schools is the availability of the complete ecosystem to nurture innovation and 21st century skills by integrating or introducing various advanced programmes for the K12 segment. We look forward to collaborate with all types of schools of all sizes and help them in establishing the infrastructure required to catch up with the world’s leading schools,” Rajeev Tiwari, co-founder, STEMROBO Technologies, said.

Tiwari added that the affordability of Showcase Schools will be flexible as the company aims to offer customized proposals per the institutions’ requirements. “We have plans to collaborate with around 4 lakh affordable private schools and high-budget private schools in the upcoming years,” he said.

