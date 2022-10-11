STEMROBO Technologies plans to step up 10,000 Showcase Schools in FY24; eyes net revenue of Rs 10 crore

Ed-tech platform, STEMROBO Technologies plans to collaborate with over 10,000 private and government schools in the next one year across India to start a chain of ’21st Century Showcase Schools’. The company aims to generate a net revenue of Rs 10 crore through these schools in FY24. “Our objective is to develop a complete ecosystem for nurturing innovation and 21st century skills within the school itself,” Anurag Gupta, co-founder, STEMROBO Technologies, told FE Education Online.

‘Showcase Schools’ is an end-to-end service provided by STEMROBO Technologies in collaboration with schools PAN India. It trains students in advanced technological tools such as STEM Education, Robotics, Artificial intelligence, Internet of things (IoT), Design Thinking, Entrepreneurship, Coding, and 3D printing. The curriculum in these schools is claimed to be specially designed to impart skills beyond basic academics. “It enables educators to think beyond the regular school curriculum and broaden their horizons through experiential learning which is the need of the hour,” Gupta said.

The fees structure of Showcase Schools is claimed to cater to all segments of students. The affordability depends upon the prior experience of students and resources available in the school. The company claims to customise its offering meaning that the ticket price varies from school to school. “An average ticket price would range between Rs 3-4 lakh per annum per school,” Gupta said.

Currently, STEMROBO claims to have over 100 schools across India. Some of its partner schools are Mamta Modern School, Vikaspuri, Delhi; ASN Senior Secondary School, Mayur Vihar, Delhi; Mount Abu Public School Rohini, Delhi; Modern Public School Shalimar Bagh, Delhi; M.M. Public School, Pitampura, Delhi; Father Agnel Schools Bosco Public School, Paschim Vihar, Delhi, among others. The company claims to have partner schools in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh as well. It further claims to have partnered with the government of India to establish Atal Tinkering Labs in schools.