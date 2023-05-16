STEMROBO Technologies partners with My Udaan Trust; launches computer education in Maharashtra schools.

STEMROBO Technologies has collaborated with My Udaan Trust to launch computer education in four schools adopted by My Udaan Trust across Maharashtra. The initiative, launched in 2022, aims to provide students from classes 1st to 8th with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in the digital age. STEMROBO claimed that through this partnership, more than 1000 students are taught computer basics, MS Office, and coding in both Marathi and English, according to an official release.

The initiative has been taken by the My Udaan Trust that has been working with municipal schools and Private NGOs in Maharashtra on projects ranging from skill developments to educational infrastructure improvement. The lab equipped with 20/25 computers holds classes twice a week. The main objective of this programme is to nurture creativity and innovation among students, to make kids digitally empowered, the release mentioned.

In the first year, the initiative saw the enrollment of around 700 students, and it is now in its second phase with over 1000 kids. STEMROBO has deployed a trainer to each of these schools to train the students and teachers. The programme is designed to develop students’ problem-solving skills, critical thinking, and creativity through hands-on learning, the release said.

Also Read National Centre for Financial Education invites application for CEO post

“We believe that computer education is the key to unlocking future opportunities, and we are committed to providing quality education to every student in India. As we firmly believe that computer education holds the key to unlocking countless future opportunities, we remain steadfastly committed to delivering exceptional quality education to every student across India,” Anurag Gupta, co- founder, STEMROBO Technologies, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn