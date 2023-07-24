Stemrobo Technologies: Bridging the education gap and making learning a fun

The use of technology in education has become crucial in today’s world of rapid change, and Stemrobo Technologies is setting the pace for change in K-12 education. The edtech’s two co-founders—Anurag Gupta and Rajeev Tiwari – had been colleagues in the semiconductor and embedded industry for 15+ years. They founded Stemrobo Technologies in 2016 with the goal of closing the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education gap and transforming how kids learn.

The edtech startup empowers

K-12 schools and students aged 6-18 with an end-to-end solution that nurtures innovation and 21st-century skills. Their STEM, AI, robotics, and coding curriculum based on design thinking, integrated with unique and affordable technology products, is delivered online or in a hybrid model. Their in-house platform, AI Connect, enhances learning by integrating AI and ML. “The platform provides an engaging and interactive way for students to grasp complex concepts on AI and ML,” says Gupta.

Stemrobo has successfully impacted 2500+ K-12 schools and a million-plus students in more than 30 countries in the last six years. Some of the associated schools include Fr. Agnel Schools, JBCN International Schools Mumbai, 25+ Delhi Public Schools, 30+ DAV Schools, Shiv Nadar Schools, Sanskriti School Chanakyapuri Delhi, 50+ schools in Ghana & Kenya across Africa and many more.

“Millions of students around the world have benefited from the company’s success, which has been largely attributed to its strong emphasis on the Make in India ideology,” explains Gupta. “The focus is on real-world problem-solving techniques and project-based learning, thereby offering an immersive learning experience that caters to 21st century key skills.”

Stemrobo is also the leading company in India to implement the maximum number of Atal Tinkering Labs in more than 2000+ schools funded by Atal Innovation Mission, Niti Aayog. The startup partners with businesses and non-profit organisations to help impoverished kids as well. It is actively impacting lives and empowering students from a variety of backgrounds through its solutions. It is recognised as a valued partner of Bharti Airtel Foundation, American India Foundation, and IBM.

According to Gupta, a testament to the company’s technological ability is the fact that Niti Aayog and Nasscom chose its internal platform, AI Connect, for the AI Step-up module. Additionally, the edtech startup offers tools, resources, and professional development programmes for teachers to help them improve their teaching strategies and motivate and engage students in the classroom.

With revenues of almost `100 crore since inception, Stemboro Technologies is in advanced investment discussions, which will provide it the momentum for growth and innovation. During FY2023-2024, the company aims to close `50 crore as revenue and targets to work with approximately 5,000 schools. It plans to broaden its business model to include African nations like Uganda, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Rwanda. There are also plans to build a STEM activity centre in Pennsylvania, USA.

“The platform provides an engaging and interactive way for students to grasp complex concepts on AI and ML.” Anurag Gupta, co-founder, K-12 education.