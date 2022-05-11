STEMROBO launches innovation lab to offer STEAM, robotics, AI, coding skills virtually

Ed-tech startup STEMROBO Technologies has established virtual innovation lab – Tinker Studio which would offer the ambiance of a lab at home as in school and through live broadcasting students would get trained in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Robotics, and other digital age skills theoretically and practically.

With the provision of Tinker Studio, schools in far off remote areas would also be able to avail the benefits of learning online. Tinker Studio would comprise of a team of 15-20 engineers and deliver content, projects while sharing knowledge through kits and hardware infrastructure.

“The goal of this lab is to provide students with hands-on experience and to help them develop skills such as cognitive thinking and decision-making. Tinker Studio would be able to reach students, schools, and stakeholders all around the world through live broadcasting interactive and engaging learning sessions. We have over 1800 Schools associated with us, and we are recently conducting live sessions from the lab on different topics, technologies and doubt sessions for students, educators and parents,” Anurag Gupta, co-founder, STEMROBO Technologies said,

Through this innovation lab, STEMROBO is merging its physical outreach and last-mile delivery to reach the remotest part of the country where schools are not on par with that of urban cities, contributing their efforts in changing the landscape of the traditional ecosystem of education in India.

