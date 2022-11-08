STEMROBO plans to hire innovation engineers to train 10,000 local school teachers

Edtech company STEMROBO Technologies has announced its plans to expand its team size by 350 employees by March 2023, as per an official statement. Further, the development is aligned with the plan of empowering K-12 schools to be 21st Century Showcase Schools aligned with NEP 2020. STEMROBO plans to develop a complete ecosystem in these schools through its unique program,es such as STEM Education, Robotics, Coding, AI and Experiential Learning.

Furthermore, the bootstrapped start-up aims at hiring 50% women innovation engineers from tier 2 and tier 3 cities such as Bhopal, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Coimbatore, Visakhapatnam, Dehradun, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Ranchi, and Srinagar.

“With this recruitment drive, our plan is to have our expert innovation engineers present across each district of India who can train the school teachers in that particular region in their local language. Along with this, we are also working on building an educators’ network under our initiative ‘Tinker for Bharat’,” Anurag Gupta, founder, STEMROBO Technologies, said.

In addition, in line with NEP 2020, STEMROBO has come up with its graded computer books which are covering Computer Basics, Coding and Artificial Intelligence.

