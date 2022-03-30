STEMpedia CEO Abhishek Sharma joins BrightCHAMPS to lead robotic verticals

BrightCHAMPS, a global edtech platform has appointed Abhishek Sharma as the head of RoboCHAMPS vertical, which includes programs in Robotics, AI, and other emerging technologies for kids. Sharma will be involved in the company’s expansion plans, by developing a state-of-the-art curriculum, as well as establishing and scaling the vertical in over 30 countries that BrightCHAMPS currently services.

Prior to joining BrightCHAMPS, Sharma had co-founded STEMpedia, an educational consulting organisation.

According to the company, RoboCHAMPS has been designed to be a one-on-one, experiential learning program to help kids understand and gain expertise in real-world, industry-standard technologies using concepts of computing, electronics, assisted and autonomous robots, artificial intelligence, machine learning, human-machine-interaction, Internet of Things, bio-mimicking robots and more.

“Learning outcomes are at the heart of every decision we make, and Abhishek shares our vision of creating state-of-the-art experiences that leverage a child’s innate curiosity, while giving them the skills they need to answer all the exciting tech questions they will encounter on their path to leadership.” Ravi Bhushan, founder, CEO, BrightCHAMPS, said.

“My goal is to break this chain by experimenting with more innovative and effective ways of delivering these skills from an early age, so they stay with the kids for life and help them solve real-world problems,” Sharma added.

Read Also: Pearson rejected third Apollo offer at 884.2 pence per share