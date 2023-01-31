STEM Metaverse launches Virtual Art Gallery to showcase artwork on ‘My Vision for India in 2030s’

Ed-tech company STEM Metaverse, which recently opened student participation for their Virtual Art Gallery, is now all set to showcase its final and top 50 entries in a Virtual Art Fair to be held at zoodle.in on January 31, 2023 and February 1, 2023.

According to an official release, the virtual art gallery is designed to provide students with an opportunity to showcase their artwork on the topic ‘My Vision for India in the 2030s.’

Submissions from students were made in the form of drawings, paintings, pictures of murals and sculptures, digital art, among others. The artworks were judged by contemporary artist Pratap Morey and a total of 100 entries were selected which will now be a part of the Virtual Fair, the release said.

“We got to see artworks inspired by such intellectually diverse topics that ranged from Robots and Space, Electric Vehicles, Unity, Ecology, Education, Swaccha Bharat, and Women Empowerment. Even Mental Health found a mention in their vision for the 2030s.” Ritika Kumar, CEO, co-founder, STEM Metaverse, said.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that the Virtual Art Gallery will be live on January 31 and February 1, 2023 in collaboration with XR Central.