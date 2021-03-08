  • MORE MARKET STATS

STEM for growth

March 8, 2021 3:45 AM

Move children, especially, girls to STEM-based careers

But for these alternate career options to become available, we need to equip today’s youth with relevant skills. (Representative image)But for these alternate career options to become available, we need to equip today’s youth with relevant skills. (Representative image)

By Vineet Nayar

India has a population of 158 million children—74% live in rural India. But that doesn’t necessarily indicate that education, opportunities and livelihood cannot be made accessible to them.

Related News

With the NEP 2020 and FY22 Budget, which focuses on transforming the education landscape through the creation of local pedagogy, a substantially increased investment in research, and skill development of women, we have re-iterated the non-negotiables of our country’s development vision and moved closer to an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

While English is one of our official languages, the use of the mother tongue for conceptual clarity and cognitive growth is important. Research proves that a child’s first language has an important role in shaping one’s life and helps them learn better.

While most parents in rural India want their children to be proficient in English, it remains a pipe dream. It’s time we shift the focus from English-medium to ‘locally-relevant-medium schools’. And with advancements in technology, the market is flooded with ed-tech solutions supporting a multi-lingual learning approach.

When I finished school, there were limited options for higher education, but some of my friends chose unique career paths. Just like organic farming has gained fame as a profitable business model, there are other entrepreneurial ideas that the current generation can embrace. But for these alternate career options to become available, we need to equip today’s youth with relevant skills.

Imagine meeting a 12-year-old who has can develop a mobile app that re-sells items available online. While we still struggle with digital transactions, today’s youth is developing technologically advanced software. To that accord, coding has emerged as a much-needed skill for the 21st century, and we need to catch-up with other countries in including these skills as a part of the school curriculum. I believe Coding is a basic skill in the digital age, and enabling children to work with technology will boost their confidence & basic communication skills. Additionally, we need to develop innovative and interesting Math and Science modules to motivate children, especially girls, to move to STEM-based careers.

Quoting our PM from a recent webinar, “We need to work in mission mode to ensure that the talents of those from rural areas are not allowed to die but are rather given opportunities to bloom”. In entirety, we need to guarantee that children feel confident about their education, skills and knowledge. And building foundational skills in local languages, equipping children with culturally relevant pedagogy will encourage talent.

It is our duty as educational leaders, entrepreneurs, pedagogues and teachers to break linguistic barriers and induct our nation’s youth to learning new skills to prepare them for the future.

The author is founder chairman, Sampark Foundation and former CEO, HCL Technologies.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. STEM for growth
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1ICAI CA foundation exam 2021 dates out; 8 months study rule for CA intermediate relaxed
2Delhi Board of School Education to be better than CBSE? Know how DBSE will impact students, schools
3Delhi govt approves formation of separate board for 2,700 schools in city