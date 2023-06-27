Steelcase report unveils generation Z's transformative influence on the modern workplace.

Steelcase, a global design and innovation firm, has released a report that illuminates the profound impact of Generation Z (Gen Z) on the contemporary workplace. As we approach 2025, Gen Z is anticipated to comprise almost a third of the global workforce, and their distinct viewpoints and preferences are revolutionising organisational attitudes and perceptions on a global scale. The report highlights the extraordinary dedication of Gen Z towards the physical office space, surpassing all other generations in terms of time spent working within a traditional office setting, according to the Steelcase report.

Gen Z prioritises work-life balance and learning opportunities when selecting an employer. They value personal fulfilment, growth, and seek environments that support their professional and personal goals. Building connections, learning, and career development are crucial to them. Unlike older generations, Gen Z sees the workplace as a place for ongoing learning and advancement, the report reveals.

The report highlights differences in priorities among different generations. While a smaller percentage of Boomers, Gen X, and Millennials focus on socialising in the office, a higher percentage of Gen Z values social interaction for building relationships. Gen Z also shows a greater interest in accessing career development advice and opportunities compared to older generations. Additionally, Gen Z expresses a stronger desire for access to learning opportunities compared to other generations, as per the report.

The report emphasises that 73% of Gen Z considers the physical workspace crucial for the overall effectiveness of their company. This highlights the importance for organisations to provide work environments that promote productivity, collaboration, creativity, and well-being to meet the needs of Gen Z employees, it added.