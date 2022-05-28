State edu minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh inaugurates Faculty Development Centre at Mizoram University

Minister of State for Education Shri Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has inaugurated the research scholar hostel and Faculty Development Centre at Mizoram University on Saturday, May 28, 2022. The Minister highlighted that Mizoram University is one of the first Universities to have implemented NEP 2020 from this academic year.

According to Singh, the newly inaugurated hostel will enhance R and D facilities and scholars amenities in the university.

He said that the Faculty Development Centre being started will provide opportunities for University teachers as well as school teachers in the State of Mizoram to promote the professional development of all faculty members and to foster a climate for innovation in teaching and learning by facilitating upgradation of their knowledge and skills.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said that Mizoram University has made remarkable development in terms of infrastructural and academic expansion and it is the only University in the NorthEast region to be placed in THE IMPACT Rankings-2022. The minister congratulated the Fraternity of Mizoram University, for emerging as one of the best institutions in the North-Eastern region and the entire country.

