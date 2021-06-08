State board join CBSE to cancel Board Exams: Check out complete list and how students will be promoted

Several state boards have cancelled Class 10 and Claass 12 Board exams 2021

The CBSE Board and several state examinations boards have cancelled the Class 10-12 board. CBSE cancelled exams on June 1 after a high-level meeting with PM Nagendra Modi and the education minister and secretaries. Recently West Bengal also called off its Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams as concern towards students’ safety amidst the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are the state boards that have already cancelled examinations 2021 and their evaluation criteria

Maharashtra

One of the worst affected states, Maharashtra was one of the first states to cancel the Class 10 examination In April and appraised the students that marks will be given on the basis of internal assessment of their performance through the year and in Class 9. The results will be declared by June end.

Recently Class 12 exams were also cancelled after getting postponed in April due to the pandemic. The government is yet to release the evaluation criteria for the students.

Haryana

Right after CBSE’s announcement, the Haryana government also announced Class 10 and Class 12 exams. Class 10 exams were cancelled in April itself. It is not clear as of now if the HBSE will follow the same pattern as CBSE in marking the students.

Karnataka

Karnataka has decided to conduct SSLC or Class 10 examinations in the third week of July while cancelling the second-year pre-university tests. Students will have to attempt two examinations for core subjects and for languages, both MCQ based. Karnataka SSLC examination will be held offline.

Rajasthan

RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams have been cancelled, said Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra. He also informed that the education department is coming up with a formula to evaluate marks for the students.

Odisha

The council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has cancelled Odisha CHSE Board Class 12 exam 2021 that were scheduled for May 18. The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha Matric Exam 2021 has was also cancelled earlier. The result will be based on the internal marks obtained during class 9 and class 10. For Class 12 evaluation of students will be on well-defined objective criteria.

UP Board

The UP Board Class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 were cancelled by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council o as per the announcement by UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Twitter. The intermediate (class 12) exams were earlier proposed in the second week of July provided the pandemic situation eases. The detailed evaluation plan will be released shortly.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Board exams for class 10 won’t take place, mark sheets will be issued based on the evaluation. Anyone who wants higher marks can sit for the exam later in the time to come.”

Class 12 board examinations in Madhya Pradesh have also been cancelled recently. The state has constituted a committee of ministers who will consult experts and decide on students’ evaluation.

Gujarat

The government of Gujarat has also announced the cancellation of the GSEB Class 12 Board Exams 2021 in the state, in view of the current Covid-19 situation after students and parents pushed for the same and experts said vaccinating all those who were to appear for Class 12 exams is impractical.

Telangana

The Telangana government has decided the cancel the intermediate second-year board exams 2021. The state may decide to mark the second-year students based on their scores in the first year.

Goa

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education cancelled the Class 12 board exams 2021. A circular by the Goa board stated that students who were not satisfied with the marks provided by the board could appear for the exam later on.

West Bengal

The West Bengal Board cancelled both Class 10 Madhyamik and Class 12 higher secondary exams, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced recently. The decision was taken after a committee was set up by the government recommending cancellation of exams, The Evaluation criteria for these classes will be released in seven days, the CM said.

Meanwhile, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu is yet to take the decision on the same. In Tamil Nadu, the decision is pending because some teachers and parents have different opinions on the matter. In Chhattisgarh, exams kicked off on June 1. Students collected question papers from various exams and were asked to submit the answer sheets to the centres for evaluation within five days.

Bihar Class 10 and 12 exams were conducted in February itself when the numbers have not yet spiked and results are also out. As for Kerala, the state carried out the Class 10 SSLC board exams and the Plus Two board exams as per the official schedule in April. The results are awaited