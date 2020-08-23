Start-up offers free online skill development courses for persons with disabilities

The aim is to empower people with disability to continue to live a dignified life, Khatri said. (Representational image)

Persons with disability can learn new skill courses from the confines of their homes with an education tech start-up offering free of cost classes in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has permanently changed the working environments and arrangements, and the new order is here to stay even in the post COVID era. People with disabilities are no different and it is upon us as a society to take them along in the new age,” said DigiVidyapeeth Founder and Managing Director Pradeep Khatri.

Keeping this in mind, “we have kept 10 seats reserved for people with disability in each of our batch across all courses,” he said.

DigiVidyapeeth is an online platform imparting skill development applied knowledge to the youth as per industry requirements. It offers a wide array of courses with digital marketing, personal finance management, mobile journalism and soft skill development as its flagship courses.