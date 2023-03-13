scorecardresearch
Staqu partners with IIT Delhi, FITT to promote Indian innovative sphere

The aim of this collaboration is to make use of the research-supported data available at IIT Delhi and enhance the quality and effectiveness of real-time data collected by JARVIS, an AI-powered video analytics platform.

Written by FE Education
FITT appointed Chetan Arora as the project in-charge (PI) for this research collaboration.
Staqu, an AI implementation enabler headquartered in India, has entered into a partnership with the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi. The aim of this collaboration is to make use of the research-supported data available at IIT Delhi and enhance the quality and effectiveness of real-time data collected by JARVIS, an AI-powered video analytics platform, according to an official release.

Staqu aims to revolutionise the innovation landscape in India by incorporating research-supported data. Through collaboration with IIT Delhi’s researchers and FITT’s technology transfer expertise, Staqu intends to develop a unique platform that combines real-time capabilities with research-based data, the release mentioned. “This collaboration aims to help us in integrating research-backed data with JARVIS to make it more reliable and effective,” Atul Rai, CEO, co-founder, Staqu, said.

Furthermore, FITT appointed Chetan Arora as the project in-charge (PI) for this research collaboration, the release mentioned. “By collaborating with Staqu, we are excited to leverage our research-backed data and technology transfer capabilities to help create a platform that can revolutionise the Indian innovation sphere. We believe that this collaboration will help in maximising the utility and functionality of our research-backed data and make it more accessible to the industry,” Arora said.

Staqu and FITT at IIT Delhi, have joined forces to ensure the optimal utilisation of research-based data to enhance JARVIS’s capabilities. Through this collaboration, JARVIS will be better equipped to analyse data gathered from a variety of sources, including CCTV cameras, mobile phones, and social media, and provide crucial real-time insights to stakeholders, the release added.

First published on: 13-03-2023 at 18:00 IST

