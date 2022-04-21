Stanza Living partners with colleges and corporates to manage over 10,000 hostel beds

Co-living operator Stanza Living has collaborated with educational institutes and corporates to manage nearly 10,000 hostel beds as part of its business expansion strategy. Starting with close to 10,000 hostel beds, the company has claimed to have partnered with engineering and management institutes such as JECRC University, Presidency University and GM Institute of Technology.

According to the company, as a part of the collaboration, it will help colleges to offer a high-quality, hygienic and tech-facilitated campus experience to students. Stanza Living aims to address the hostel management problems through its technology-powered plug and play service ecosystem.

Under the facility management vertical, students and working professionals can avail services including F and B, laundry, housekeeping, mobility, security, community engagement and recreational activities, said the company. Depending upon customisation and operating location, the company will charge service fees ranging between Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,500 per consumer for the new offering.

“As consumers increasingly prioritise safety, hygiene and convenience, quality of living facilities has become a strong consideration factor in selecting an academic institution or even a place of work outside their hometown,” said Anindya Dutta, MD, co-founder of Stanza living. “Seeing the growing inbound interest from partners across the country, we plan to invest close to Rs 15 crore to build out this high-potential segment,” he further added.

With inputs from PTI.

