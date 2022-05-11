Stanford University’s new school on climate change and sustainability gets Indian-American as inaugural dean

Arun Majumdar, Indian-American material scientist, engineer and professor, Arjun Majumdar has been named the inaugural dean of Stanford University’s new school that focuses on climate change and sustainability.

“Building on the extraordinary leadership of transitions deans, Kam Moler and Steve Graham, we would not only harness the intellectual horsepower of our students, faculty, and staff across our campus, but we would also partner with external organisations around the world to co-develop innovative solutions and identify new insights through research and education,” Majumdar said.

The university’s first new school in 70 years, Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability aims to accelerate solutions to the global climate crisis, would be launched on September 1, 2022, according to Stanford news.

Majumdar, currently the Jay Precourt Provostial Chair Professor, a faculty member of the Departments of Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science and Engineering, and Senior Fellow and former director of the Precourt Institute for Energy, would take up his new position on June 15.

Originally from Kolkata, Majumdar received his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay in 1985 and his PhD from the University of California, Berkeley in 1989. He was nominated for the position of Under Secretary of Energy in the United States between November 30, 2011 and May 15, 2012 but then the nomination was retracted.

After leaving Washington DC, Majumdar was the vice president for energy at Google, where he assembled a team to create technologies and businesses at the intersection of data, computing, and electricity grid.

Majumdar joined Stanford in 2014. He was the founding director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency – Energy (ARPA-E), and currently serves as the chair of the advisory board to the US Secretary of Energy.

With inputs from PTI.

