St Xavier’s College Mumbai gets first non-Christian principal – Rajendra Shinde breaks 150-year record

Rajendra Shinde. (Facebook)

Mumbai’s St Xavier’s College will get its first non-Christian principal in the institution’s 150-year history after Rajendra Shinde assumes charge on September 1. The principal-designate, who at present heads the Botany department of the college in south Mumbai, will replace Dr Baptist Agnel Menezes.

“I was extremely happy (to know about his elevation),” h,e said. Shinde said, “The management is opening up, it (his elevation) is probably the result of their policy. They (the management) probably want to reach to the masses.”

Asked about his priorities, Shinde said he would focus on expanding courses offered at the college, which is vying for a university tag.

“We must start preparing for that. We will have to expand our post graduation and research programme, improve ranking among other,” he added. Shinde, a resident of Nerul in Navi Mumbai, has been attached to the college for the last three-and-half decades.