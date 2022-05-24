St Stephen’s College sticks to 15% weightage on interviews for admission

According to St Stephen’s College prospectus for undergraduate course 2022-23, the college would give 85% weightage on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and 15% on interviews for admission across categories. It had stated the same thing in its admission notice posted on its website last month.

The college and the university have been locked in a tussle with the former insisting that it would give 85% weightage to CUET scores and 15% on interviews across categories.

This comes even as Delhi University has asked the college to conduct admission to unreserved seats using CUET.

The Delhi University, however, has said that interviews should only be conducted for reserved category students. It had written to the college stated they would have to follow the Executive Council resolution of conducting admissions to general seats based on the CUET scores. The university has sought legal opinion in the matter.

St Stephen’s College further stated that it reserves the right to proceed with admissions according to its own policy guaranteed to it as a minority institution.

With inputs from PTI.

