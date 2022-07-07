St. Stephen’s can’t bring in ‘subjectivity bias’ for non-minority students, urges DU to HC

The University of Delhi has contended in the Delhi High Court that St. Stephen’s College cannot be allowed to bring in ‘subjectivity bias and discrimination’ by conducting interviews for students of non-minority communities. However, the college maintained that it was following the same procedure for admission of all students by giving 85% weightage to Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and 15% to interview.

The submissions by DU and St. Stephen’s College were made in separate affidavits filed in a PIL by a law student who has sought direction to the college to take admission on its ‘unreserved seats’ in undergraduate courses based on CUET marks received, as mandated by the varsity.

In another petition the college challenged the university’s letter asking it to withdraw its prospectus for the UG courses for the academic year 2022-23, giving 85% weightage to CUET and 15% weightage to college interview for its unreserved seats. On Wednesday, the matter came up for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad which listed the pleas for further hearing on July 15.

“The instances of maladministration in the interview process of the college as mentioned in the article by the ex-principal of the college itself is an eye-opener and the college cannot be allowed to bring in subjectivity bias and discrimination through the conduct of interviews for students belonging to the non-minority communities,” the varsity said.

The university supported the PIL filed by law student Konika Poddar and said the reliefs sought by the petitioner are appropriate and warranted and therefore, the plea may be allowed. However, the PIL was opposed by the college which maintained that the admission process adopted by it is purely based on merit.

“The interview is to be conducted by a committee consisting of the Principal, Head of the Department, and a member of the Supreme Council of the college who is also a member of the Governing Body of the college. The procedure followed by the college is consistent with minority rights granted by the Constitution of India to minority institutions and is used to promote world-class education in India through St. Stephen’s College. There was no misuse or maladministration of the interview at any point of time and so allegations to the contrary are hereby denied,” the college said in the affidavit.