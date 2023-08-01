St. George's University renews decade-long partnership with Northumbria University, UK.

St. George’s University (SGU), located in Grenada, Caribbean, has announced the renewal of its decade-long partnership with Northumbria University in Newcastle, UK. The collaboration has welcomed over 2,000 medical students to Newcastle since its inception in 2007. The primary goal of this renewed partnership is to offer students the opportunity to pursue a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree while studying for up to three years in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK, according to an official release.

Regardless of their educational background and origin, students from any part of the world can now access the programme. This includes entry points for a four-year MD Programme as well as five-six year Medical Degree Pathways, the release mentioned.

“The relationship between SGU and Northumbria is now in its 16th year. The new agreement provides the platform for the next 10 years of our relationship and reflects the commitment of both universities to deliver an education that is truly global in nature and provides future doctors with a comprehensive education that prepares them for successful careers in medicine,” Richard Liebowitz, vice chancellor, St. George’s University, said.

Apart from the partnership with Northumbria University, St. George’s University (SGU) has also collaborated with the Ramaiah Group of Institutions in India to provide opportunities for Indian high school graduates. These students can embark on a five-year Medical Degree Pathway in India before transitioning to either the UK or Grenada for further studies, the release added.