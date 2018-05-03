SSLC Result 2018: Kerala SSLC result out today at kerala.gov.in; how to check

SSLC Result 2018: The Department of Higher Secondary Education will declare the results for the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations. (Source: official website)

SSLC Result 2018: The Department of Higher Secondary Education will declare the results for the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations on May 3 at around 2 PM on its official website – kerala.gov.in. This year about 4.41 lakh students have appeared for the SSLC exam out of which 2,751 are private. The Kerala SSLC examination had started on March 7 and concluded on March 28 at nearly 2,935 centres in the state and nine each in Lakshadweep and the Middle East. In case the students are not able to access the official website due to heavy traffic, they can also check the result on results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.

The students can also get Kerala SSLC 2018 result through an app on Google Play Store. The app is called ‘Saphalam’ and can be downloaded for free. The Kerala examination result 2018 is expected to be announced by the Minister for Education, Prof C Raveendranath.

Last year, the SSLC results were released at the Information & Public Relations Department (PRD Kerala), located at the South Block, Government Secretariat, Thiruvananthapuram.

How to check Kerala SSLC result:

1. Go to the official websites – keralaresults.nic.in and kerala.gov.in.

2. Look for a link that says SSLC Results 2018.

3. Fill in your Registration Number and Date of Birth and any other details required.

4. The SSLC results 2018 will include information like your Hall Ticket Number, Name of the Student, Grade Points.

5. Take print out of the result for future reference.

What is SSLC and why is it important?

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC is obtained by passing a public examination, i.e., an examination that has been formulated by the regional board of education that the school is affiliated with, and not by members of the faculty of the school. The score in this exam helps students to get admission to a higher secondary school of choice, where acceptance is typically based on the results of the SSLC examination.